Epic Games Store Makes 2021 Indie Sleeper Free

The Epic Games Store has today made an under-the-radar indie game from 2021 completely free to download. At this point in time, Epic Games is in the midst of its holiday promotion where it gives away one free title each day for a period of 15 consecutive days. And while yesterday's free offering had more to do with Halloween rather than Christmas, today's giveaway is one that a number of PC users might not be familiar with.

From now until December 19th at 11:00am EST, the Epic Games Store is making Sable free to pick up. Developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury, Sable is an open-world adventure game with an incredibly unique art style. Sable was initially released last year in September 2021, and while it wasn't met with widespread critical acclaim, it has gone on to find a number of fans. Currently, the game happens to boast a "Very Positive" rating on Steam after nearly 3,000 fan reviews.

In a general sense, Sable has quite a bit in common with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Rather than placing combat front and center, Shedworks has clearly borrowed a lot of inspiration from Breath of the Wild and has made Sable an experience that focuses primarily on exploration. As such, if you're a big fan of Nintendo's beloved Zelda entry, you might find that Sable could also be in your wheelhouse.

If you'd like to learn more about Sable, you can check out the game's official description below.

"Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask.

With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable's world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Take the leap."