Evangelion Pilots Cameo in the Latest MapleStory Update

MapleStory, the long-running MMORPG that gives players the chance to befriend others while building adorable little anime-style avatars, has teamed up with the creative force of Evangelion to bring an all-new event to the game that old-school players will really enjoy. The collaboration, announced today, brings Evangelion’s 3 main characters — Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley-Soryu, and Rei Ayanami — into the world through a crossover plotline that perfectly fits early 00’s anime fan fiction, and we mean that in the kindest way possible.

Basically: an inter-dimensional rift has opened and dropped the three teenage pilots into the vast world of MapleStory. It’s up to the game’s players to meet and assist the trio in order to get them used to their new surroundings (and, eventually, one would guess, back to the right universe). In order to do that, players will have to complete different challenges, and as a reward, new perks and accessories have been added to the game for players to add to their collections.

Here’s what the event offers, according to MapleStory‘s developers at Nexon:

The Evangelion pilots are lost in their new surroundings in Maple World, so players are tasked with completing daily quests to help them navigate and become more familiar. Maplers can interact with Shinji, Rei and Asuka to earn EVA Coins to spend on limited-time items and must fend off waves of invasions from Angel enemies to save Maple World. Other key features of the MapleStory X Evangelion event include: ● Evangelion Coin Shop – After completing Evangelion-themed events and quests, players will earn EVA Coins to trade in for limited-time items including chairs, medals and even permanent equips; ● Evangelion Style Boxes – For a limited time, players can purchase special surprise boxes with accessories and outfits to dress up their MapleStory character in Evangelion style; ● Exclusive Items – Players can also purchase special random boxes and open them up to find Evangelion-themed items including androids, as well as purchase hair coupons designed to look just like characters from Evangelion.

MapleStory has been active for nearly two decades, launching in 2003 and out-living almost all of that era’s MMORPGs. For players who started way back when, this might be the perfect mix of nostalgia needed to get back into the game.

MapleStory is available now for PC and iOS.