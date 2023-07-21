Madden NFL 24 Reveals Fourth 99 Club Member, Full Tight End and Cornerback Ratings

Madden NFL 24 has been revealing all of its player ratings this week ahead of the game's August 15 release date on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles. Today, the developers have dropped the ratings for two position groups: tight ends and cornerbacks. Somewhat surprisingly, the groups include the fourth announced member of the 99 Club Travis Kelce. Of course, he has been in the club before, but missed out last season, leading some to think he might not ever make it back. Unfortunately for doubters of the Kansas City Chiefs stars, he's back in the squad and is joined in Madden NFL 24 by several high-rated players in both position groups announced today.

Kelce is joined in the 90s by three other tight ends in Madden NFL 24. The highest rated among them is George Kittle from the San Francisco 49ers at 96 overall. Behind him are Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) and T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings). There are a host of other players at the position in the mid-80s as well, but those four are the biggest standouts in the position group.

When looking at cornerbacks, the group is led by 97 overall Jalen Ramsey, who plays for the Miami Dolphins. After him, players should look for Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), and Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) if they're looking to pick up a stud in the defensive backfield. There is quite a bit more depth at this position though, so you can probably settle for a few lower-rated players if money is tight in your Franchise save.

Tomorrow, we should finally get a look at quarterbacks. It will be very interesting to see if Kelce is joined by his Kansas City teammate Patrick Mahomes in the 99 Club. Mahomes did make it in Madden NFL 22 but missed Madden 23. That said, he's coming into Madden 24 after winning his second Super Bowl, so it definitely seems likely. It'll also be fun to see if cover star Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) is able to join the club. What we do know is that Kelce is joined in the 99 Club by Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys), and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings).