Every Major Announcement From The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 have officially wrapped and this year’s awards show definitely outdid itself. With incredible reveals, teasers, and wonderful game additions, the latest celebration of video games really shows the beauty and magic this community has.

In case you missed some of the amazing reveals, we've got every major announcement right here just for you!

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

“The new game features the same kind of action-RPG gameplay that made the franchise such a hit over a decade ago,” a press release about the new game from Nintendo explained. “In Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, up to four players can drop in for co-op battles in a variety of ways: They can play online, link up offline via local wireless or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to join the team. With another pair of Joy-Con (sold separately), four players can team up on one system. In addition to the series’ traditional perspective, the new entry will let players select a dynamic, zoomed-in heroic view, allowing for a more immersive play style for single-player or multiplayer when using multiple systems.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is scheduled to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Far Cry: New Dawn

Players will be taking a more post-apocalyptic route in the Far Cry universe this time around with the newly announced Far Cry: New Dawn. According to our previous coverage:

Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world as you take up arms to fight alongside a friend in online co-op.

Lead the fight against the highwaymen and their ruthless leaders, the Twins.

Build up your home base and recruit specialists to upgrade it as you unlock all-new features.

Battle your enemies for resources in Hope County and around the country as you venture to new locations.

Scavengers

Midwinter Entertainment took to the stage during this year’s Game Awards to present a title we didn’t see coming, but can’t help but to be intrigued by. Set in a narrative that is do or die, the small trailer seen above is enough to entice those looking beyond planetary confinement.

According to the studio, “In a not-so-distant future, a cataclysmic event has led to a new ice age, and a vast, frozen wasteland awaits exploration. The best chance of overcoming the challenges of this post-apocalyptic world is by working together. Faced with extreme weather and limited resources, hostile inhabitants and opposing players, explorers must team up to complete objectives, improve their gear, weapons, and tools, and ensure the survival of the human race.”

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled

Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:

Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls

Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game

Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards

Dauntless Confirmed For Consoles

“One Dauntless will provide players with a universal ecosystem centered around their personal Dauntless experience. Players will be able to enjoy cross-platform hunts with their friends whether they are playing on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or mobile devices. When a player logs into their One Dauntless account, they will retain all of their progression, customization and purchased items across all supported platforms.

“While expanding to new platforms, the Dauntless gameplay experience also continues to grow and evolve. The next major content update, Frostfall, will reshape the Shattered Isles starting December 6. The new update ushers in brand new seasonal content as a deep freeze descends on Ramsgate, and Slayers will also have a chilling challenge on their hands with the introduction of a new Behemoth: Valomyr. Phoenix Labs is also launching the Dauntless Hunt Pass starting December 6, which will provide players with new challenges and big rewards. The Hunt Pass is a new feature offering in-game activities and challenges that players can purchase for $10.00 to earn a collection of exclusive items, emotes, cosmetics and more.”

The Outer Worlds by Obsidian

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

PUBG’s Snow Map

The latest map has a special emphasis on being the hunter. Players will actually leave tracks behind in the snow, making it easier to be detected and more difficult to take on a more stealth approach. The last-man-standing mode is difficult enough and the latest winter map definitely hopes to up that ante.

Dragon Age 4

After years of teasing, rumors, leaks, and cancellation scares, BioWare has finally revealed the latest in their iconic RPG franchise Dragon Age! Dragon Age 4 has officially been teased with our first look at what’s next and it’s picking up right where Inquisition left off. “The Dread Wolf Rises.”

Mortal Kombat 11

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Rage 2

Bethesda revealed a new trailer for Rage 2 to show off the game’s harsh open world and exciting adventures that await.

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist,” Bethesda said about Rage 2. “As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Anthem

The team over a BioWare shared a brand new trailer for their newest IP Anthem and the latest look has to be the best one yet. Not only do we get to see the humanity of the game and how the various characters interact with the player, but we also get a look at the big bad and who is behind the oncoming chaos.

The most important takeaway from the latest trailer is meeting The Monitor, a leader of the very militaristic Dominion enemy. When we had a chance to interview producer Mike Gamble earlier today, he mentioned that The Monitor is the perfect sociopath – truly believing his path of chaos and destruction is the best path for all.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

We don’t know much about the recently revealed Stranger Things 3 game, though it is clear that the art took a very different direction than what TellTale Games initially intended before the studio’s closure.

According to our previous coverage, “The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the hit on-demand series, presented the trailer, which features bits and pieces of what we can expect from the game. It appears to be set in a 16-bit style isometric setting, featuring familiar characters from the Stranger Things universe.

The game will also support cooperative play, and will be compatible with Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch when it comes to cross-play support. (No word on PlayStation 4 – at least not yet.) There’s no details on how this will work, but more than likely, we’ll see players take control of characters within this particular universe, solving puzzles and possibly taking on enemies, depending on who’s involved”

Persona’s Joker Confirmed For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Persona’s Joker is officially joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate world as part of the first Challenger pack that will making its debut in early 2019. For those that get the Fighter Pass, his smooth styles will be yours to use making this a delightfully random addition to the Nintendo fighting game.

And that's all the major announcements! It was an amazing awards ceremony to be sure!