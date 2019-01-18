Every ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Character Confirmed So Far

Creative director Ed Boon took to the stage during a special Mortal Kombat 11 event and not only did we get some sick new gameplay and our first look at the story ahead, but we also got quite a few new character reveals for the fighting game.

From the return of Sonya Blade voiced by Rhonda Rousey, to Baraka’s triumphant return, there’s a lot to be hyped about so let’s break down what characters have been confirmed for the roster.

Geras

Geras is a new character that was just revealed and though we don’t know too much about him yet, we know that he looks appropriately brutal. You can read more about our thoughts on the reveal with our previous coverage here, but to say that his projectile ability is intriguing to us would be a massive understatement.

Skarlett and Sonya Blade

Not only did we get confirmation that UFC turned WWE superstar Rhonda Rousey would be voicing the iconic Sonya Blade, we also got a chance to see Skarlet back in all of her bloody glory:

As mentioned in our previous coverage, “Between these two, the game’s got female power to spare. But we’re just getting started. We took a good peek at the roster that could be opening up with MK11, and there’s a lot of spots open. Needless to say, we could see the likes of Kitana, Mileena and Jade join the party at some point; and there could be room for, ahem, fresh blood as well. The story trailer for the game did hint at a mysterious sorceress that threatens Shinnok, so we could very well see her joining the fighting party.”

Baraka

Baraka is back in a big way and from what we’ve seen so far in the new gameplay footage, he’s fiercer than ever!

We’re going to need a cleanup on aisle 11! You won’t want to miss this Fatality reveal. #MK11Reveal #MortalKombat11



See all trailers from the reveal: //t.co/01JTZLc6j6 pic.twitter.com/0PTzsqihAx — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 17, 2019

Baraka, for those that may not know, is as unpredictable as he is brutal. He was first introduced back in Mortal Kombat II as a warrior for Shao Kahn, though his return in Deception marked him has truly iconic. From seeing him in action in the video above, that viciousness that he’s known for is back and bigger than ever and we honestly can’t wait to get our hands on him once more!

Kabal

This one we’re not quite sure if what we saw was actual Kabal just because the brief appearance was just that — brief. But, during the cinematic it certainly did seem to look like the former Black Dragon member, which would make a lot of fans happy since he’s been a hugely requested character since day one.

The bad-guy-turned-good-turned-back-to-bad story has been an insane one to follow throughout the games ever since his big debut in Mortal Kombat 3, and given the time alteration theme seen in the latest reveal – his involvement could be a total game changer.

Liu Kang

During the reveal, we also got a small glance at Liu Kang who first made his appearance in the very beginning of the franchise’s history. Since he was generally favored by the fandom since day one, it makes sense that NetherRealm would include him once more for the next installment.

From movies, to corresponding crossovers with the DC Universe, Kang is a pivotal role that we’re excited to see even more of.

Kronika

Kronika is seen as a Goddess of Time and was revealed during the official prologue cinematic. She’s one of the new characters just revealed and seems to definitely be one of those characters you wouldn’t want to mess with — or to having messing with time itself.

From what we’ve seen so far, she’s going to be a wicked addition to the roster but even more than that — she could be another game changer as well. Could the rumors be true and she’ll be resurrecting dead characters? Could we be seeing the return of Jade? Her inclusion literally makes anything possible.

A few other familiar faces:

A few other characters we’ve seen we already knew about like Scorpion, Raiden, and Sub-Zero, but it’s easy to get excited about seeing them all once more – especially with the insane prologue reveal seen above. We also saw Shinnok getting decapitated – because of course – as well as a brand new character named Kronika- the reason behind the time wonkiness.

“Raiden has upset the balance of history with the death of Shinnok,” reads the prologue’s official description from the video above. “Tired of Earthrealm’s defiance, Kronika, The Keeper of Time will bring order to the universe through any means necessary.”

The hype levels are definitely rising and we are at the festivities live right now! Keep it tuned in here at ComicBook because we’re going to be getting up close and personal with Ed Boon and the rest of the team to reveal even more Mortal Kombat goodness!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

