Every Overwatch 2 Character Confirmed So Far

Overwatch 2 is currently in development by the team over at Blizzard, but by sequel standards, the game is going to be a bit different. Rather than leaving the original dust in the game entirely, Blizzard is essentially building on to the experience in some new, interesting ways. As such, questions about which characters will be appearing in the new entry have started to emerge.

Fortunately, if you were worried about your own favorite Overwatch character being left out in the cold for the sequel, you can quell those concerns right now. The original game is actually going to boast crossplay (for multiplayer) with Overwatch 2, Blizzard has already confirmed. With that in mind, the full roster of Heroes (and Villains) from the first game will be making the transition to the new title. That being said, they should receive some visual overhauls to freshen things up a bit.

While the original cast is all confirmed to appear in Overwatch 2, that doesn't mean there won't be a few new faces. Sojourn is the first all-new character that Blizzard has revealed for the follow-up installment right now. In fact, Echo officially was the final Hero that Blizzard confirmed would be appearing in the original Overwatch. From here on out, all new characters that are revealed in the future will be coming solely to Overwatch 2. So if you are looking to experience some new Heroes and Villains, the sequel will offer you just that.

Overwatch 2 still doesn't have a release date, but it will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms whenever it arrives. And while Blizzard hasn't confirmed this detail just yet, next-gen iterations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X seem likely to come about as well. If you'd like to learn even more about the game, you can check out our coverage hub right here.

Be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see the full list of characters that will be joining the roster in Overwatch 2!