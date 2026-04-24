New Steam Controller Update Could Hint at Imminent Release (But Steam Machine Remains Uncertain)

Earlier this week, a leak suggested that Valve was preparing to release an unboxing video for its Steam Controller. This new tech was revealed late last year alongside a new Steam Machine and VR headset. However, the lineup has been indefinitely delayed due to shortages of key memory components. Now, another piece of evidence has emerged to back up the rumors that the Steam Controller, at least, is about to make its long-awaited debut. Whether that is good news for the Steam Machine or not, however, remains to be seen.

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Early in the day on April 24th, content creator @GabeFollower spotted a new official listing for the Steam Controller on the Komodo Station website. From the looks of it, the listing was last updated at around 4 AM ET this morning, so it is indeed pretty new. Given that Komodo Station is the official retailer for Valve products, this is a pretty encouraging sign that the controller may be about to launch after all. Shortly thereafter, gamers spotted listings for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR headset, as well. But that news may or may not be as encouraging as it seems.

New Listing Hints at Steam Controller Release, But Shortages May Delay Steam Machine

Image courtesy of Valve

With all three pieces of new Valve gaming tech listed on Komodo Station, many are hopeful that it means the trio will launch together as originally planned. Indeed, that’s likely the ideal scenario for Valve and for Steam users. But that plan may not be realistic anymore due to market conditions. Indeed, Valve’s current promo footage for the Steam Controller notably shows the controller used for Steam Deck and PC gameplay, but does not include the Steam Machine. And that could mean the products are no longer prepping for a simultaneous launch.

Valve’s initial delay for the launch is due to ongoing memory component shortages, which have caused prices to skyrocket. And consoles like the Steam Machine and Steam Frame are likely more impacted by these shortages than a controller would be. Given that the shortage issue doesn’t look to be getting resolved any time soon, Valve may be trying to get at least one of its products onto the market by launching the Steam Controller ahead of the other 2 items.

Image courtesy of Valve

That said, all 3 products do have listings at Komodo Station now. So it is possible that Valve will surprise us by releasing them all. But with a leaked video focused on the Steam Controller and the memory shortages ongoing, it seems like the controller is pretty likely to release on its own first, with the others to follow. The product listings are also pretty bare bones as of now, without any clear indication of a release window or, the big question in the room, the price.

Until Valve provides an official update, we won’t know for sure whether any or all of these products is planned to release soon. But the company has been pretty clear that it still hopes to ship them in 2026, and this apparent preparation for marketing and sales is a strong sign that at least the Steam Controller is going to make that deadline.

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