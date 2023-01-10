Every Video Game Movie and TV Show Adaptation in Development

Video game movies and TV shows seem to be the hot new thing in Hollywood. The film industry has spent decades trying to figure out how to take gaming's greatest stories and adapt them for a wider audience, failing horribly many, many times. Although some are better than others and some may even arguably be decent, video game adaptations have only just recently started to become good. Some of them, like Sonic the Hedgehog, are very loose adaptations of that franchise and take a lot of creative liberties to bring that world to life, but it seems to be working out fairly well. HBO's The Last of Us is being showered in praise for being extremely faithful while injecting some new life into the game's story. 

Over the last couple of years, Hollywood has gotten more ambitious about taking on various gaming franchises. A ton of major franchises are now being opted for films and TV shows, including unlikely candidates like Gran Turismo, a PlayStation racing franchise that has zero story. Some of these are set to directly adapt the games, some of them are being used to expand upon their worlds and act as a piece of supplemental content. Nevertheless, with so much in the pipeline, we figured we should round up all of the adaptations that are currently in the works. We've decided to leave off some adaptations like the Sleeping Dogs movie because it has shown no signs of life in quite some time, but those that have had more recent updates will be included.

Of course, it's worth noting that it took about a decade for both Uncharted and The Last of Us to get made. They all went through various stages of development with different casts, directors, and even mediums in the case of The Last of Us. With that said, it's entirely possible that some of these projects don't release for many, many years or simply get axed entirely in the future. 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - April 7th, 2023

super-mario-bros-movie.jpg
Gran Turismo Movie - August 11th, 2023

gran-turismo-movie.jpg
Tomb Raider Anime (Netflix) - 2023

tomb-raider.jpg
(Photo: Square Enix)
Borderlands Movie - Likely 2023

borderlands-movie-handsome-jack-1275949.jpg
Twisted Metal TV Series (Peacock) - Likely 2023

twisted-metal-1279194.jpg
Fallout TV Series (Amazon) - Likely 2023/2024

fallout-vault-boy.jpg
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - December 20th, 2024

sonic-2-movie-poster.jpg
(Photo: Paramount)
God of War TV Series (Amazon) - No Release Date

god-of-war-ragnarok.jpg
(Photo: PlayStation)
Death Stranding Movie - No Release Date

death-stranding-1280848.jpg
Gears of War TV Series (Netflix) - No Release Date

gears-of-war.jpg
(Photo: Xbox)
Return to Silent Hill - No Release Date

return-to-silent-hill.jpg
Netflix's BioShock Movie - No Release Date

bioshock-2-1270089.jpg
Live-Action Pokémon TV Series (Netflix) - No Release Date

pokemon-anime-ash-classic-look-return.jpg
(Photo: The Pokemon Company)
Alan Wake TV Series (AMC) - No Release Date

alan-wake-new-cropped-hed-1262687.jpg
(Photo: Remedy Entertainment)
Metal Gear Solid Movie - No Release Date

metal-gear-solid.jpg
Assassin's Creed Anime and Live-Action TV Series (Netflix) - No Release Date

assassins-creed-mirage.jpg
Ghost of Tsushima Movie - No Release Date

ghost-of-tsushima.jpg
It Takes Two Movie - No Release Date

it-takes-two-key-art-new-cropped-hed-1258915.jpg
Horizon TV Series (Netflix) - No Release Date

horizon.jpg
Sifu Movie - No Release Date

sifu.jpg
Days Gone Movie - No Release Date

days-gone-movie.jpg
Comix Zone and Space Channel 5 Movies - No Release Dates

sega-comix-zone-space-channel-5-movies-new-cropped-hed.jpg
Netflix's The Division Movie - No Release Date

the-division.jpg
Five Nights at Freddy's Movie - No Release Date

five-nights-freddy-2-1227500.jpg
Duke Nukem Movie - No Release Date

duke-nukem.jpg
Gravity Rush Movie - No Release Date

gravity-rush.jpg
(Photo: PlayStation)
Grounded Animated TV Series - No Release Date

grounded-new-cropped-hed.jpg
(Photo: Xbox/Obsidian Entertainment)
Splinter Cell Anime (Netflix) - No Release Date

splinter-cell-1231262.jpg
