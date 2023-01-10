Every Video Game Movie and TV Show Adaptation in Development

Video game movies and TV shows seem to be the hot new thing in Hollywood. The film industry has spent decades trying to figure out how to take gaming's greatest stories and adapt them for a wider audience, failing horribly many, many times. Although some are better than others and some may even arguably be decent, video game adaptations have only just recently started to become good. Some of them, like Sonic the Hedgehog, are very loose adaptations of that franchise and take a lot of creative liberties to bring that world to life, but it seems to be working out fairly well. HBO's The Last of Us is being showered in praise for being extremely faithful while injecting some new life into the game's story.

Over the last couple of years, Hollywood has gotten more ambitious about taking on various gaming franchises. A ton of major franchises are now being opted for films and TV shows, including unlikely candidates like Gran Turismo, a PlayStation racing franchise that has zero story. Some of these are set to directly adapt the games, some of them are being used to expand upon their worlds and act as a piece of supplemental content. Nevertheless, with so much in the pipeline, we figured we should round up all of the adaptations that are currently in the works. We've decided to leave off some adaptations like the Sleeping Dogs movie because it has shown no signs of life in quite some time, but those that have had more recent updates will be included.

Of course, it's worth noting that it took about a decade for both Uncharted and The Last of Us to get made. They all went through various stages of development with different casts, directors, and even mediums in the case of The Last of Us. With that said, it's entirely possible that some of these projects don't release for many, many years or simply get axed entirely in the future.

