Everywhere Game from Former GTA Boss Reveals New Screenshots, Details

Everywhere, the new gaming platform from the studio Build a Rocket Boy, resurfaced again this week with some new screenshots revealed alongside some details pertaining to what players will get up to in the game. Following trailers and more that were revealed in the past, this latest series of reveals deals mostly with different districts found in Utropia City, an area which seems to act as a hub of sorts for Everywhere players. Despite this, some tepid fans are still having a hard time pinning down what, exactly, Everywhere is supposed to be with these new reveals drawing more comparisons to other games like Fortnite or Roblox.

Some of the screenshots in question can be seen below courtesy of a thread on Twitter from the official Everywhere account. Build a Rocket Boy, the studio founded by former GTA boss Leslie Benzies, has been talked about before, and from the way it's been presented, it looks like this futuristic city will be a starting spot for players to access some of the basics Everywhere offers. Because of the community focus the game employs, players will also be able to build their own creations using the ARC-ADIA tool.

We want to build this new world with you. 🛠️🌎 With our tool, ARC-ADIA, in your hands you can build almost anything you can imagine. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kbxhFOcV2B — EVERYWHERE (@everywheregame) May 24, 2023

Beyond that preview of Utropia City, we saw a bit more of the activities players can partake in while they're there. Racing, visiting art galleries, and combat orchestrated via blasters and seemingly other shooter mechanics are some of the things featured in Utropia City's various districts.

Stressful day? Battle it out with your friends in the Combat District. 💥 We know you’ve got what it takes to win. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8M8v1HOV0y — EVERYWHERE (@everywheregame) May 24, 2023

While many were eager to learn more about the game, the screenshots have left some scratching their heads. Back in March, Build a Rocket Boy showed off MindsEye, "a new blockbuster game set in a unique world" that's also found within Everywhere. Aside from the fact that MindsEye is basically a game within a game, it featured a distinctly different art style compared to the screenshots shown today. MindsEye is more realistic in its style while the screenshots shown off on Wednesday do indeed channel more of a Fortnite vibe.

Build a Rocket Boy previously said that "MindsEye is a story for our studio to tell, but EVERYWHERE is a canvas for yours," so after seeing these, it's unclear if players will be able to employ an art style similar to that of MindsEye in Everywhere or if they'll be restricted to the style shown in the new screenshots. This sort of games-within-a-game setup is still relatively new after being pioneered by Roblox and Fortnite, and we're just now starting to see other big studios like Ubisoft get in on it with things like Assassin's Creed Infinity, so we'll need to see more of Everywhere before it's clear exactly how this setup will work.

Everywhere attracted some criticisms early on for its supposed interest in cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The studio downplayed those concerns by saying job listings referencing those topics were merely for research positions so as not to disqualify anything related to those areas which might prove useful to the studio. Everywhere is built in Unreal Engine 5 and not the blockchain, the studio reassured.