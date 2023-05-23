New Metal Gear Solid Game Teased

CMON is teasing a new Metal Gear Solid tabletop game. Today, the tabletop publisher CMON posted an image of what appeared to be a nondescript box on their social media pages. No obvious clues were given about what the image could mean, but the side of the box included the quote "Life isn't just about passing on your genes. We can leave behind much more than DNA" while the address label mentioned the Sons of Big Boss, FOXHOUND, and Shadow Moses Island, all of which are references to the Metal Solid Gear franchise. You can check out the teaser down below:

IMPORTANT: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/O2hy46LrWh — CMON (@CMONGames) May 23, 2023

Although it's possible that CMON is simply trying to generate some buzz for tomorrow's PlayStation Showcase, it's more likely that CMON is teasing a new Metal Gear Solid tabletop game. This could be some kind of tie-in to CMON's popular Zombicide franchise (CMON has published several character packs featuring various pop culture franchises like Supernatural and Ghostbusters) or a brand new game. It's also possible that CMON is resurrecting a planned Metal Gear Solid game that was set to be designed by IDW Games in 2019. That game, designed by Emerson Matsuuchi, was supposed to be published in 2019 but suffered a series of delays and was ultimately cancelled in 2021. IDW Games also later shut down, leaving the tabletop for Metal Gear Solid in question.

Coincidentally (or perhaps not), buzz is high that a new Metal Gear Solid game could be on the horizon. The biggest speculation is that a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake game is on the way, although its unclear if the game will involve series director Hideo Kojima, who left Konami in 2015 and leaving the Metal Gear Solid franchise dormant since.