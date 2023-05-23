Rockstar Games Boss Reveals Challenges of Making GTA 6

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has highlighted the unique challenges Rockstar is facing during the development of Grand Theft Auto VI. We know very little about GTA 6, it's one of the most mysterious projects on the horizon thanks to how Rockstar operates in immense secrecy until it's ready to blow the lid off. We did get a taste of things to come last fall when an hour's worth of footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked online. It was very unfinished, but it confirmed the game is set in Vice City, has at least two playable protagonists, and will feature a lot of pretty layered, complex mechanics for a rich gameplay experience.

As of right now, we have no idea when Rockstar will officially unveil the game, especially since it has been a year and a half since it was officially confirmed. However, we did get our first real bit of insight into the development of the game the other day. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about Rockstar's ambitions for the game during an interview with The Aarthi and Sriram Show (via TweakTown). He noted that there's a challenge of balancing something that players have never seen before, but also making sure it fits in with what is expected from GTA. He also stated that Rockstar is seeking "nothing short of perfection" with GTA 6 and believes they're going to hit that mark.

"I think that's a challenge that the folks that Rockstar face every time there's a new iteration of Grand Theft Auto. It needs to be something you've never seen before on the one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto. That's a big challenge for the team. Now, Rockstar's answer is just seek perfection; seek nothing short of perfection, and we'll get there."

As for when we'll see GTA 6 in action, we don't know for sure. Take-Two is expecting a massive jump in revenue between spring 2024 and spring 2025, so it seems likely Grand Theft Auto 6 could release during that time. When asked directly about this, Strauss Zelnick very quickly dodged the question with a laugh. Hopefully, that means a reveal for the game is coming later this year.

