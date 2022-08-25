Everywhere Developer Downplays Blockchain Elements in Game

The team behind Everywhere has downplayed the idea that the blockchain will play a role in the upcoming game. Everywhere got its first trailer earlier this week at Gamescom, helping put some visuals to some of the general ideas that developer Build a Rocket Boy has been pitching for quite some time. The company was created by Leslie Benzies, one of the most notable figures who worked at Rockstar and was responsible for helping shepherd Grand Theft Auto into what it is now and allegedly saving Red Dead Redemption from a disastrous launch. After a controversial departure from Rockstar following the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Benzies formed this team and has been steadily working on a new ambitious project known as Everywhere.

Shortly after its presence at Gamescom, people began looking into the game and the developer. It was discovered that Build a Rocket Boy was hiring for several positions that related to the blockchain and/or NFTs. Many began to get concerned over what this would mean for the structure of the game, but a studio rep took to Reddit to downplay some of the speculation. The rep noted that Everywhere is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and not the blockchain. The developer is simply researching blockchain technology, but does not appear to be utilizing it for this game.

"We're seeing some conversation on NFTs/Cryptos that are prompted by some of our open positions on our website," reads the post. "These are research positions, as we do not like dismissing new technologies only because others haven't found a solution for them yet. We are building Everywhere on Unreal Engine 5, not the blockchain. We are creating a new world for players, where we come together to play, watch, create, share, and so much more!"

With that said, there's still a lot that's unknown about Everywhere. It's been confirmed that the game will have some kind of playable version for fans to go hands on with in 2023, but other than that, it's still a mystery. More information is expected in the coming months, but only time will tell what the final game will look like.

[H/T Kotaku]