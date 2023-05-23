New Lies of P Reveal Teased for Summer Game Fest

A new reveal for the upcoming action-soulslike game Lies of P has been teased for Summer Game Fest. Over the past year, Lies of P has started to gain quite a bit of notoriety as its previous trailers have greatly impressed fans with its dark setting and slick combat. Now, for those that have eagerly been looking forward to getting their own hands on the game, a new trailer can be expected to come about in just a few short weeks.

Shared on social media, the official Lies of P Twitter account indicated that it will be showing off new footage of the title on June 8 at Summer Game Fest. It wasn't said what this new reveal for the game will look like, but a gameplay trailer seems to be a good guess. Beyond this, the launch date also seems likely to come about at this venue. Currently, Lies of P is broadly said to be arriving in August 2023, which means that its release is coming up quickly.

We’re packed and on the move. I do wonder if @summergamefest is prepared for us… https://t.co/dAP4xFMnOZ pic.twitter.com/eCllRjJ2Ln — Lies of P (@Liesofp) May 23, 2023

Although there are still questions surrounding the release of Lies of P, we do happen to know that it will be coming to virtually every platform. When the game launches this fall, it will be available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, it will also be a day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass.

To learn more about Lies of P, you can check out the game's official description below.

"Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don't expect any help along the way and don't make the mistake of trusting anyone. You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human."