Evil Controllers’ ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Master Mod Controller Is a Must For Pros and Fans, Even If a Little Something Is Missing

Evil Controllers has been known for making peripherals that cater more to professional-style gamers and streamers that are looking to get the most out of their competitive shooter sessions. But there’s something about the company’s Master Mod controller that stands out from the norm even if it might set you back a bit with your wallet.

The major difference here is with the implementation of “mods” that can help you improve in certain areas of games. For instance, if you’re playing Battlefield V, you can enable auto-spot; and other games make use of the controller’s auto-run and auto-scope when you can call upon them. Granted, not everyone will need these (we just found out about these while experimenting with the review); but they’re nice to have on hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where the Master Mod really stands out is with its extra functionality. There are four buttons that are inputted onto the bottom part of the pad, so that you can comfortably reach them with a few button taps. You can also modify these however you see fit, depending on which functions you want to take advantage of in your favorite games.

On the one hand, these buttons feel great, and perform just as well as the face, shoulder and trigger buttons we’ve come to get used to on the routine PS4 controller.

But, on the other, if you’re not using them, you may accidentally tap them while playing not-so-competitive games, causing you to mess up. They may be a little too accessible for certain players.

They serve more of a purpose than not, once you get used to the Master Mod’s features. They really do offer a lot here, particularly with Black Ops 4, which the design of this pad is based upon. You’ll get the most out of it with your multiplayer and Blackout sessions, depending on your skill level.

But there is an interesting takeaway that may throw a few players off- the lack of rumble. By putting in these extra buttons, Evil Controllers removed rumble functionality to get more performance from the player. For some, it’s an ideal switch-out. But others may notice the controller’s lighter weight as a result, instead of the rumble-capable pads they’ve been used to. It just really depends on what you want to get out of it.

I will say this, though. The Black Ops 4-inspired paint job is excellent. It features a variation of the IIII Roman Numeral design that we’ve seen on the logo, with a beautiful faded orange touch-up on the sides and top parts. It’s more inspired than what we’ve seen from previous Call of Duty controllers. And for good measure, we see the word “Evil” implemented on the Light bar, as well as with a special Home button that resembles the company’s logo.

The pad has a lot in common with the Evil Controllers Evil Shift controller I reviewed with functionality, though the design definitely went through a few touch-ups since then. But the Master Mods might just make a difference for some, especially if you’re looking to get into the competitive side of things. In that regard, the Master Mod is worth its heavy $179.99 investment.

For others, though, maybe find out what you want from your controller, and then decide what you want added to this model or not. The less mods you have, the more affordable the price is.

I like the Master Mod controller as it stands, as it offers a lot of great features, even with its entry fee. It’s easily Evil Controllers’ most impressive model to date, and it makes me wonder what else it could have to offer for this year. Guess we’ll find out when the next Call of Duty rolls around, huh?

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

Disclaimer: A review unit was provided by the publisher.