EVO Fans Aren't Sure About Plans for an Online Fighting Game Event

EVO 2020, like many other events, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new plan arrives at the same conclusion other companies have come to when pivoting their gaming plans into something else with the decision made to hold the event online instead so that the best of the best can do battle against one another in some of the best fighting games the scene has to offer. The only problem with that is that fighting games aren’t always known for having the best online connections, and that problem has gotten some EVO fans and potential competitors worried about how well an online tournament will work.

It’s not fair to lump all games under the umbrella of having poor online experiences since games like Mortal Kombat 11 have online play figured out, but for other games – namely the nine that’ll be featured during EVO 2020 – some questions remain. No matter how smooth a game’s online play is, the remote nature of online play won’t be able to compete with the quality of two competitors sittings side by side in an event hall while they play.

But worries aside, EVO 2020 is still going to happen online based on what’s been said by the event’s organizers. EVO 2020 was originally supposed to take place starting on July 31st with the final day scheduled to be August 2nd, and as of now, there’s been no new information shared on whether those dates or the list of games that’ll be playable has changed or not. EVO 2020’s organizers said they’d have more details to share on the situation soon.

In the meantime, people online have already started voicing their concerns about an online fighting game event, but some of said it could be a positive thing for the future of the competitive scene. You can see some of those initial reactions below while we wait for more information on EVO 2020 to come from the organizers.