EVO 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

EVO 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus, becoming the latest video game event to can its plans because of the ongoing pandemic. However, according to an official message from the EVO team, the show will be replaced with a digital event this summer. More details on this event will be shared "soon." Meanwhile, the event is issuing refunds to anyone who already purchased tickets to the biggest fighting game tournament in the world.

"The health and well-being of our community is our highest priority," reads the official statement. "We hope everyone stays safe during this time."

EVO 2020 was previously scheduled to go down from July 31 to August 2, 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. For those that don't know: EVO is an annual esports event dedicated to fighting games. It's not only the biggest fighting game tournament in the world, but each year it's one of the biggest esports events across the entire industry.

This year tournaments for the following eight games were scheduled to be played: Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Samurai Shodown, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Under Night In Birth: EXE [CL-R], Tekken 7, and Soul Calibur 6.

A message from the Evo team... pic.twitter.com/ANXUXDiNGK — EVO (@EVO) May 1, 2020

As mentioned at the top of the article -- and in the Tweet above -- organizers are currently planning a digital event that will serve as a stand-in. However, for now, details about this replacement are being held back for a later date. Further, many are skeptical about an online event due to the input lag that would be involved. Even more so than other multiplayer games, fighting games rely on as little input lag as possible.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when we will hear more about this online replacement event, but it should be soon. After all, the event is poised for this summer, which is right around the corner.

