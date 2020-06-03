EVO Online Reveals Schedule and Registration Details

✖

Next month, an online version of the EVO fighting game tournament will take place, in lieu of an in-person tournament. The organizers of EVO have announced which games viewers can expect to see each day, and information regarding registration for the event. Registration for EVO Online will begin on June 5th, and will be open to players in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Competitors can enter for free in one or more of four fighting game tournaments: Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, and Them's Fightin' Herds. The tournaments for each game will be held on the following weekends:

July 4th and 5th: Them's Fightin' Herds- Steam PC



July 11th and 12th: Skullgirls 2nd Encore- PS4



July 18th and 19th: Killer Instinct- Windows 10 PC



July 25th and 26th: Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath- PS4



The game line-up is significantly smaller than viewers would have seen during the in-person tournament. Previously announced titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 were both cut after the event switched to an online format. As such, it will be interesting to see what kind of interest EVO Online generates. Every in-person video game event for the rest of the year has either been cancelled or made the transition to an online format. Additionally, several online events have been announced to take the place of shows like E3. Whether or not gamers will embrace these broadcasts and watch along live or simply follow through social media and news outlets remains to be seen.

In addition to the registration and line-up details, the organizers of EVO have announced a partnership with Project HOPE. 100% of the proceeds will go to Project HOPE Global COVID-19 relief. Those that donate over $25 will receive a commemorative EVO Online badge, as well as a lanyard.

While many fighting game enthusiasts have been disappointed by the event's change to an online event, EVO's organizers have already announced plans for an in-person event for 2021. The event will once again take place in Las Vegas, but no further details have been revealed, as of this writing. It seems like a safe bet that more will be unveiled during EVO Online.

