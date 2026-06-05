Baldur’s Gate 2’s Revival Has One Big Decision to Make

Recent reports have hinted that Wizards of the Coast is planning to remake Baldur’s Gate 2, and possibly the game before it in anticipation of the series moving forward after the massive success of Baldur’s Gate 3. Without Larian Studios from BG3 fame working on any future projects, rumors say that former BioWare creator and BG2 co-lead designer Kevin Martens is working on a theorized remake of the RPG classic. However, if BG2 details and discussions are true, any remake will have to settle on some some big changes.

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Although there are no comments from the publishing groups behind D&D properties confirming or denying the BG2 rumors. Yet, have been updated, suggesting that more content around those games is planned for the future. With a live action TV show for Baldur’s Gate 3 planned on HBO sometime as well, it seems that Wizards of the Coast is very focused on creating more content for the series.

Baldur’s Gate 2’s Possible Remake Has To Choose Which D&D Rule System It Will Use

The problem with remaking Baldur’s Gate 2 is that the game is a product of a very specific era of Dungeons and Dragons, a TTRPG that has changed vastly since the game’s Shadows of Amn edition was released in 2000. Over 26 years, D&D has gone through a lot of changes, but still remains the cornerstone behind the mechanics of Baldur’s Gate games. The character building of BG2 and BG3 are reflective of D&D, helping craft each CRPG’s social and combat encounters.

Baldur’s Gate 2 was built off the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition system, also known as AD&D 2e, a rule set that originated in 1989. Considering how the widely used 3.5 Edition of D&D wouldn’t release until 2003, three years after BG2‘s Shadows of Amn verison, using AD&D 2e made the most sense for that older title. As Baldur’s Gate 3 was developed, though, Larian Studios ended up adopting the most recent rules for that title, using Wizards of the Coast’s published 5th Edition for the iconic tabletop game.

The jump between Baldur’s Gate 2 and 3 goes over decades of changes to D&D, so returning to the earlier game calls into question what rules it will adopt. The mainstream appeal of 5th Edition is how most D&D players today are familiar with the TTRPG, with Baldur’s Gate 3 being the introduction to D&D systems for many players as well. While it would make sense to shift Baldur’s Gate 2‘s mechanics to reflect 5e rules, this might require lots of complex changes.

There is also the question of whether a “remake” is meant to preserve the original gameplay of BG2, which could include the AD&D 2e rules. BG2 is also a game without the turn-based party tactics of Baldur’s Gate 3, instead having a combat style closer to the Diablo series. Many players are already calling for any remake to adopt BG3‘s turn-based style, which would work better using a simplified set of D&D rules. In any case, the gameplay of a BG2 remake will largely be determined by whether they keep 2e rules or adopt newer 5e systems.

Fresh Changes To D&D Might Influence BG2’s Remake Based On Wizard Of The Coast’s Current Direction

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Furthermore, ever since 2024, the 5th Edition rules have gone through significant changes, leading to the development of the “5.5e” or “2024 rules” systems for D&D that drastically adjust some systems within the game. Wizards of the Coast has re-released books like the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual to emphasize this rules change, so it’s possible that future projects will also support this newly published system. In fact, a BG2 remake could be the first video game to adopt 5.5e rules, helping push the sales of that system’s content.

At the same time, not every D&D player has widely accepted the new 5.5e rules, with many choosing to continue using the base 5th Edition mechanics outlined in 2014. This applied to Baldur’s Gate 3, which adapted its character archetypes, skill checks, magic, and other features largely from the standard content in the 2014 Player’s Handbook. Unlike the 3.5e 4th Editions of D&D, 5e has perhaps the largest audience of players for the TTRPG, so using its “standard” approach might be less confusing for players in BG2.

Rather than adopting 5.5e changes or using the partially outdated AD&D 2e system, Wizards of the Coast and Kevin Martens may simply take everything in BG2 and make it reflect BG3 as much as possible. At the very least, it wouldn’t make sense for WotC to not push 5th Edition in some way, both to appeal to modern D&D audiences and use the rules that are the most beginner friendly for an RPG of Baldur’s Gate‘s scale.

There are several other choices that need to be made before BG2 is revived as well, including how to bring back beloved characters from the series’ roots. Even so, among the many gameplay refinements a Baldur’s Gate 2 remake would get, the first choice will likely be which D&D rules will end up forming the rest of the experience.

What D&D rules system do you think a possible BG2 remake should adopt? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!