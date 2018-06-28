Evolve Developers Hard At Work On New Entry In Popular Franchise

With 2K’s multiplayer-themed Evolve coming to a close this September, a few fans were wondering what the development team at Turtle Rock Studios would be working on next. According to a job listing page, it’s gonna be huge.

It’s confirmed that it’s filling a number of positions to work on a new entry of a “globally known game franchise” including a senior level designer that will work on an “unannounced AAA title.” Here’s the details straight from the listing.

“Looking to work on a globally known game franchise? Join our exceptional development team as a Senior Level Designer on an unannounced AAA title. Do you love creating awesome level layouts and designing fun encounters? Do you enjoy watching people play through your levels and collaborating to make them even better? The job will require working closely with artists, engineers, and other designers to create awesome content.”

The responsibilities for the job include:

Work with the Lead Designer and design team to create compelling levels for the game

Work with artists to ensure the art works within the design of the game

Work with engineers to achieve performance targets and iterate on key features

Create competitive and balanced map layouts

Collaboration with other Level Designers to establish and maintain consistent standards

Playtest with both the studio and the design team to review and develop maps

That’s really about all that’s known at this point as Turtle Rock hasn’t disclosed just what the franchise is. However, considering that it’s done notable work on multiplayer games in the past (and not just Evolve, mind you), there’s a good chance this “AAA” franchise could be something fans will love.

As far as all the positions that Turtle Rock is hiring for, the full list can be found here. They include animator, senior tools programmer, character concept artist, senior producer and a lot more.

And based on the job page, it’s got its head in the right place for what it’s working on next. “Whatever game we’re working on, we play every day. We played Left 4 Dead every day because we felt the only thing that could survive that process without driving all of us insane, was a really fun game.”

We wish Turtle Rock the best of luck in whatever it’s working on next. Now, um, if you could just tell us what it is, guys…