Exclusive Nintendo Switch Red Joy-Con Mario Bundle Arrives Today

If you’re still looking for a deal on the Nintendo Switch, one of the best options of the holiday season is dropping today. The bundle includes the Nintendo Switch (new and improved battery life model) with Mario red Joy-Con styling, a $20 eShop credit, and a carrying case for $299. In other words, the unique color, eShop credit, and carrying case are all free bonuses.

The Mario Red Nintendo Switch bundle will be available right here at Walmart (exclusive) starting at 9am PT (12pm ET) today, December 3rd. It probably won’t last long, so get in on it while you can. Odds are we won’t see a better deal on the Nintendo Switch for the rest of the year.

If you’re looking for games for your new system, Walmart is also offering deals on select Nintendo Switch games in digital format. Inside that link you’ll find must-haves like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, and more – all with substantial discounts.

