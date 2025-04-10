PlayStation Plus Makes 2025’s Best PS5 Game Free

One of the best PS5 games of 2025 is now free with some tiers of PlayStation Plus. Of course, what the best game of 2025 is a somewhat subjective debate. Some may say Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Split Fiction, Monster Hunter Wilds, Schedule I, or a couple of other games, and they would have an argument. However, according to Metacritic, the best game of 2025 just released today, and is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, the top rated game of 2025, according to Metacritic, is Blue Prince. This is thanks to its 92 on Metacritic. Only one other 2025 game has above a 90 on Metacritic, and that is the aforementioned Split Fiction, which has a score of 91, and was which was the highest rated game of 2025 until the release of Blue Prince.

That said, while Blue Prince is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, it is not free with PS Plus Essential. Meanwhile, how long it is going to be free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, remains to be seen. What is clear is that it will be only be accessible for free as long as it is available with each. Once it leaves the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, subscribers of these tiers will have to buy the game outright like everyone else has to in order to play it.

As for the game itself, it comes the way of developer Dogubomb and publisher Raw Fury. The former is notably debuting as a studio with this release.

“Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms,” reads an official description of the game. “In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience, filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. Will your explorative steps lead you to the rumored Room 46?”

Play video

Data for how long it takes to beat Blue Prince is still coming in, but early data suggests it is somewhere around 15 hours. Of course, as a puzzle game, the playtime could fluctuate greatly depending on how efficient you are at puzzles. There are also puzzles and content that is optional. so how much this is engaged will also shake up the playtime.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.