Exclusive White Xbox One Elite Controller Available Now for Pre-Order

Microsoft just unveiled their shiny new Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle earlier this morning, but their ‘Robot White’ line is far from done. In addition to the high-power new platform, Xbox fans can now also pre-order the GameStop exclusive new Elite Controller in the same colour. It’s sleek, it’s pro-grade, and it’s ready to be all yours.

According to the Xbox Wire, “Set up the controller the way you prefer by mapping the buttons or paddles to the exact configuration you like through the Xbox Accessories app, like adjusting the trigger minimum and maximum values or changing the thumbstick sensitivities. And, with the Xbox premium Diamond Rubberized Grips, you’ll stay locked on the competition. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller – White Special Edition is compatible with the Xbox One family of devices as well as Windows 10 PCs and tablets.”

They added, “This white redesign of the original, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is designed to meet the demands of competitive gamers, and helps you customize for your unique style of play. Swap between a variety of metal thumbsticks and D-pads for personalized control that can improve accuracy and speed. Fire faster and save precious time with the flip of the Hair Trigger Locks – ideal for rapid fire gameplay environments where victory is milliseconds away. Additionally, it’s easy to attach and remove additional paddles on the back of the controller.”

The ‘Robot White’ line is designed to be even more sleek, more professional while also maintaining optimal performance for gamers that take their time in the world of gaming very seriously. It’s also a phenomenal gift idea with the holiday season right around the corner.

The new controller is exclusive to the Microsoft Store and GameStop, and it begins shipping out on October 16th for $149.99. Interested in pre-ordering one for yourself? You can do so right here before they release out into the wild later this year.

