Exploding Kittens Animated Show Reveals First Trailer

Netflix has unveiled its first trailer for Exploding Kittens, an animated series based on the popular tabletop card game. This week, Netflix released the first trailer for Exploding Kittens, a new animated series starring Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata. The series stars Ellis as God, who is somehow sent to Earth in the body of a cat and is forced to continue his eternal battle with the devil. No release window has been announced for the series, but you can check out the trailer below:

If the name Exploding Kittens sounds familiar, it's because the TV show is technically an adaptation of an enormously popular card game co-designed by The Oatmeal creator Matthew Inman along with Shane Small and Elan Lee. The game's rules are simple – players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, which then explodes and "kills" the player, eliminating them from the game. However, some cards can defuse an Exploding Kitten, thus extending their time in the game and increasing the likelihood that someone else will draw an Exploding Kitten card.

The franchise was launched thanks to a Kickstarter that raised over $8 million back in 2015, setting records for the most backers. The game expanded into a full company, with Exploding Kittens releasing a number of easy to play card and party games that can be found both at local game stores and mass retailers. Nine different variations of Exploding Kittens has been released, along with three expansions.

Netflix has seemingly gone all in on an Exploding Kittens franchise, having launched a mobile version of the card game earlier this year. A spin-off game of Exploding Kittens based on the TV show was also released earlier this year.