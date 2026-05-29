Fable Release Date Delayed by Xbox to 2027

Xbox has today announced that its upcoming RPG Fable has had its release date pushed to 2027. Following years of silence, Fable finally had a major new showing at the start of 2026. This not only represented our first extensive look at gameplay from the project, but also included a Fall 2026 launch window for the title. Unfortunately, for those eager to check out Fable later this year, a longer wait to play the game will now be required.

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In a post on social media today, Xbox announced that it has now made the decision to push Fable back to February 2027. This move is one that Xbox said it’s making not because the game needs more time, but because it will give Fable a better chance to stand on its own and receive more attention from players. Despite the delay, Xbox also reaffirmed that it would be showing off more of Fable in its upcoming showcase in early June.

“In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we’re moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves,” Xbox said of the move. “We’re excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader lineup, at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.”

This is year is packed with incredible games for XBOX players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI. In order to plan our game launches through the… pic.twitter.com/eNXiA9ebn4 — XBOX (@XBOX) May 29, 2026

In all likelihood, Fable‘s previous release date was going to be in close proximity to Grand Theft Auto 6, which is arriving in November. Given the amount of attention and hype that surrounds GTA 6, Xbox likely decided that it didn’t want to compete in any way with the AAA blockbuster. Doing so would have surely led to Fable greatly underperforming out of the gate, even if the game turns out to be fantastic in its own right. As a result, pushing it to next year gives it a much better opportunity to become a commercial success for Xbox, which is something that the company very much needs.

Even though Fable is now launching in 2027, Xbox still has plenty of other games arriving in the months ahead. These titles include Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Additional info on all of these games, including Fable, is expected to come next month at the Xbox Games Showcase, so stay tuned until that time to learn more.

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