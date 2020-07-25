Fable Release Date Hinted at by Xbox

✖

On Thursday, Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games revealed Fable for the Xbox Series X and PC. Unlike what some rumors suggested ahead of the reveal, the game is not Fable 4. Rather, it appears to be a reboot of the series, which makes sense. It will be well over a decade between this new Fable and Fable 3. Further, a new developer is at the helm: Playground Games, a studio known for the Forza Horizon series.

Unfortunately, the reveal came in the form of a cinematic tone-piece that revealed nothing about the game. And since then, Xbox and Playground Game have said nothing salient about the title either. However, there's one major detail involving the game's release date everyone seems to be overlooking. Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X and PC. In other words, it's not in development for the Xbox One. Why is this noteworthy? Because Xbox has already confirmed that every Xbox Game Studios' project released "in the next couple of years" will be available on the Xbox One. So, if Fable is not in development for the Xbox One, it means it's at least a couple of years away from release, which probably explains why we got the reveal trailer we did and why there are currently little to no details on the next-gen game.

“We want every Xbox player to play all the new games from Xbox Game Studios,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer earlier this month. “That’s why Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years -- like Halo Infinite -- will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives.”

So, is Fable releasing this year? No. Is it releasing next year? No. Is it releasing in 2022? It doesn't look like it. If you're dying to return to the fantasy action RPG series, you're likely going to be dying for at least the next two and half years, maybe longer.

Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a release date or release window.

