Xbox boss Phil Spencer has reiterated that Xbox Series X won't have any exclusive next-gen games for its first couple on years on the market. This won't be due to a lack of games, but because for the next couple of years, all exclusive games from Xbox and its studios will also release on Xbox One. According to Phil Spencer, he doesn't want Xbox fans to have an expensive new gaming machine right away in order to play exclusive games like Halo Infinite and Hellblade II.

“We want every Xbox player to play all the new games from Xbox Game Studios,” said Spencer. “That’s why Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years -- like Halo Infinite -- will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives.”

Of course, this is great news for Xbox One users. It's also the opposite approach PlayStation is taking. However, for early adopters of Xbox Series X, this news is less exciting. For one, it cheapens the investment. But two, and more importantly, despite what Spencer says, this will impact the games in question. If you're designing a game, and that game needs to run on ancient hardware, it's going to impact your design choices. Further, more platforms means more work for the developers.

For now, it remains to be seen how Microsoft's early Xbox Series X games will compare to Sony's early PS5 exclusives. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite will be a good barometer of how little or how much the Xbox One release will hold back the game on PC and Xbox Series X.

