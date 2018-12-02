Fake PlayStation 5 Video Ad Has Got Major Attention…and a Few Good Ideas

While Sony hasn’t revealed the PlayStation 5 officially just yet (it’ll likely be next year, although not at E3), it seems some YouTube folks are having a field day coming up with their own fake announcements — and one in particular is getting a ton of attention.

The video, which you can see above, comes from GameParody. Now, right off the bat that should tip you off that the video is anything but official. But the video, posted earlier this year, looks to be pretty damn close to an official PlayStation reveal can be, right down to the use of pop music and engaging visuals. It does have some interesting moments sprinkled throughout, though.

The video begins with teasers of the fake PlayStation 5 system, before the song kicks in and we see some interesting 80’s style visuals pop up on the screen, eventually recreating the form of said system (and showing a human face for some reason — rendering, perhaps?).

From there, we start to get a look at the architecture with the fake system, and then a bedroom, before looking at the “system” itself, complete with 4K support.

We’ll be honest — the system looks spiffy, and about in line of what we’d expect from the folks at Sony. The system has a blue tint to it, but also a frame that appears to have a solid grey metal infused into it.

Then we look at some of the accessories, and they’re convincing too, including the PlayStation VR (which is rumored to be a pack-in with the next hardware), as well as a variation of the DualShock 5 with break-apart controllers, something that has reportedly been pitched in the past, but never confirmed.

There are other features noted as well, including touch sensors, a stand for holding your smartphone, the ability to play in various modes, built-in Move controllers into the controller, a touch and keypad for putting in text, and more.

If it sounds too good to be true, again, it is. But GameParody has been getting a ton of likes from the video, nearing the 200,000 mark. And it is produced rather well, though it’s leaving us hopeful that maybe some of these features will be introduced with the new system. Alas, we’ll be waiting a while to find out.

The PlayStation 5 doesn’t have a release date, but is rumored to be sometime around 2020-2021.