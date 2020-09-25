Fall Guys Gives Every Player New Free Skin

✖

Fall Guys players are getting another free skin, courtesy of cheaters. Since launch, and until recently, cheaters were a huge problem in Fall Guys, particularly on PC. And it took a while for Devolver Digital and Mediatonic to properly deal and disperse these cheaters. To more or less apologize for this, the pair are giving every player that isn't a cheater a free skin, or more specifically, a free unicorn skin. And like previous free skins, there are zero strings attached.

According to the official Fall Guys Twitter account, everyone should already have the skin in their inventory. If you don't, it's presumably because you're a cheater or because the Fall Guys gods frown upon you.

The game's viral Twitter account also previewed the skin, which features a horn, some unicorn hair, and a cute little unicorn skirt. It's not as elaborate as some of the game's other premium skins, but hey it's free.

🚨 EVERYONE CHECK YOUR FALL GUYS 🚨 You've all been blessed with... 🦄 T W I N K L Y C O R N 🦄 As compensation for sticking with us while we yeeted those who cheated pic.twitter.com/5eyneHpMGM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 25, 2020

As you may know, this skin was apparently exclusive to the game's collector's edition, so there's a chance you may already have it. If this is the case, you're out of luck, because there isn't any other free alternative.

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and the PC, and for now, these are the only platforms it's available one. While Xbox One, mobile, and Nintendo Switch versions have leaked, there's still no official word of the game coming to these platforms.

