Fall Guys Leak Points to Halo Skins

Could Fall Guys developer Mediatonic be collaborating with Xbox to introduce Halo-themed cosmetics like skins to the popular video game? That is exactly what is happening if a regular Fall Guys leaker is to be believed. Notably, Fall Guys was previously announced as coming to Xbox One as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, though it has not come out for those consoles as of yet. And what better way to celebrate Fall Guys arriving on the Xbox platform than a Halo crossover, right?

According to the leaker, which you can check out below, there will be some sort of Halo content featuring Master Chief as well as other characters from the franchise. What that actually looks like in practice, or if it will ever actually see the light of day, remains to be seen. That said, it has been months since Fall Guys was first announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and there is also the impending launch of Halo Infinite in December to consider. If nothing else, the video game is definitely coming to Xbox, and what better possible crossover could there be for that?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halo will be coming to Fall Guys!



costume_event_falcon_01: Master Chief

costume_event_falcon_02: Chieftain

costume_event_falcon_03: Grunt



This will probably be with the Xbox release. — ⚒️ Pancake – Fall Guys Leaks 🔧 (@FGPancake) October 9, 2021

Fall Guys itself is currently in the midst of Season 5.Fun, a midseason update that added a new round and other round variations. The video game is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The speculation is that whatever Halo-related content will be added as part of the Xbox release, though no definitive date has been set for that or release on the other aforementioned platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

What do you think about the possibility of Halo cosmetics in Fall Guys? Are you looking forward to whatever the developer adds in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!