Fall Guys Developer Provides Update on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Versions

Fall Guys got its mid-season update this week which is good news for those on the PC and PlayStation platforms, but the game still has not yet arrived on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems yet. However, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic did provided some brief words on those versions of the game by saying they’re “finalising development” and that the Xbox and Nintendo Switch releases are “still coming.” No further details on the release plans were shared at the time, but the creators did release the long-awaited cross-play feature in this update to help prep for those eventual releases.

The update on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game was shared within the patch notes for the mid-season update released as part of Season 6 this week. Mediatonic acknowledged the desire for more info about those platforms and said to sit tight for more info as the development of the game continues.

Our mid-season update is now LIVE!



You can now party-up with your Fall Guys buddies regardless of whether they’re on PC or PlayStation 👀



We've also squished a bunch of bugs, and have a brand-new game mode coming soon called Sweet Thieves



LET'S GOOOO! pic.twitter.com/GdJHqrOQ16 — Fall(oween) Guys (@FallGuysGame) February 22, 2022

“We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated,” Mediatonic said. “We’re finalising development, and though it isn’t within this update, it’s still coming! Until then, we’re super excited to enable this cross-platform functionality for our existing platforms as a first step.”

Mediatonic commented on those versions of the game previously back when Season 6 itself began. People had speculated that the game might come to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms when the new season released, but that wasn’t the case.

“We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason,” Mediatonic said previously. “There’s been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that’s not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it’s one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.”

As for the existing platforms Fall Guys is on, you can now utilize the cross-play feature following the release of the mid-season update. That means those on the PC and PlayStation platforms can play with one another across all of the Fall Guys game modes.