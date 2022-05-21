Fall Guys Is Getting Some Exclusive PS5 Features

✖

In addition to going free-to-play and finally releasing on other platforms besides PlayStation and PC, Fall Guys is also getting a dedicated PlayStation 5 version. What that means for those who do have a current-gen PlayStation is that you'll soon be able to take advantage of some of the exclusive features made possible by the console. Those include the utilization of the DualSense controller's capabilities we've seen in other games before as well as the ability to quickly launch modes through the PlayStation 5's Activities feature.

These enhancements present in the PlayStation 5 version of the game were discussed by Fall Guys developer Mediatonic in a post on the PlayStation Blog following the free-to-play and PlayStation 5 announcements. Haptic feedback, a feature of the DualSense controller, won't be present throughout an entire Fall Guys match but will instead highlight the game's tenser moments as you approach victory.

"Our Tonicteam has been trying out some fun stuff with the DualSense wireless controller's haptics to add to the game further down the line, Fall Guys designer Joe Walsh said in the PlayStation Blog post. "Dan Parkes (one of our audio engineers) added this lovely feature where the controller starts to vibrate as you get closer to the Crown. It's subtle but it really adds to the tension as you reach the final few meters of Fall Mountain and Lost Temple."

In addition to haptic feedback, Fall Guys on the PlayStation 5 will also feature "Direct Access" which means getting into games quicker. Based on Walsh's comments, it sounds like that equates to using the Activity Cards present whenever you press the PlayStation button on the DualSense.

"We've also been working on Direct Access for Fall Guys on PS5, which essentially links certain parts of the Fall Guys menu to fast tasks," Walsh said. "This means that you'll be able to jump straight to Main Show, Duos, Trios, and Squad modes from the launch menu."

Fall Guys will naturally run better on this console, too. Walsh said it'll run at 60FPS at 4k on the PlayStation 5. A comparable performance will probably be seen on the Xbox consoles, too, but the Xbox Wire post did not mention specifics about its performance there.