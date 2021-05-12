Fall Guys Season 4.5 Patch Notes Reveal the Huge Update

✖

Fall Guys is getting another new update this week with the Season 4.5 release scheduled to launch on Thursday. Ahead of that release, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic shared a preview of what’s to come by revealing the full set of patch notes for everything planned for the update. Its highlights include two completely new rounds, one of which is a “sequel” to Slime Climb, with cross-platform play now supported in all game modes between PlayStation 4 and PC players.

The full patch notes were shared on Twitter in a thread from the Fall Guys account and took several tweets starting with the one below to be fully detailed. You can check them out on Twitter by following the tweet below to the rest of them, but we’ve compiled the patch notes beneath the tweet as well to show everything that’s planned for the Season 4.5 update.

🚨 Season 4.5 (Dave) is coming out tomorrow 🚨 🔥 Here's a BIG LIST of patch notes 🔥 To start with... we have 2 new rounds! - The Slimescraper (A sequel to Slimb Climb) 👀 - Button Bashers (Players are split into 1v1 duelling pairs. Best beans go through) 👀 pic.twitter.com/j044J0Elli — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 12, 2021

New Rounds

The Slimescraper (A sequel to Slimb Climb)

Button Bashers (Players are split into 1v1 duelling pairs. Best beans go through)

Features

55 Additional Variations across 12 rounds!

Custom Lobbies are now open to EVERYONE with as few as 4 beans! PC and PS4 players can play together!

PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes! Cross-platform parties are not possible (yet!)

Improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling

In-game visual indicator of your connection quality!

New player reporting feature if you spot potential cheaters! (Don't worry - We'll never ban anyone for grabbing or using in-game mechanics in a normal fashion)

Fixes and Improvements

Numerous improvements to de-sync, physics, and related issues (We'll keep improving these)

Snow will now display on Season 3 rounds for PC Players! (Ready for Christmas 2022 lol)

Fixed Fall Guys having too much power while carrying things

Fixed incorrectly eliminating the winning squad in Royal Fumble

Fixed eliminated squads incorrectly qualifying for the next round

After tying a round, squads will not be randomly eliminated, but instead will all qualify into the next round

Fixed the 'Top X Qualify' number mismatching the Qualified Squads in the qualification screen

Fixed solo victory animation displaying when winning a Squads Show for some players

Fixed the Featured Store only showing Coming Soon for players who witness the store refresh

Wall Guys Improvement to mantling while experiencing high ping

Door Dash Players can no longer yeet themselves out of the round to skip ahead

Power Trip Fixed batteries flying out of hands when players bump into each other Fixed Fall Guy being unable to climb a ramp whilst carrying a battery

Localization We fixed some localisation issues across emotes, colours, costumes and within the UI

Visual fixes Various visual fixes to costumes Fixed SFX on some winning animations



Fall Guys’ Season 4.5 update will be released on Thursday.