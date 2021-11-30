Fall Guys Season 6 Patch Notes Revealed

Fall Guys Season 6 is going live today on PC, PS4, and PS5, and not only does the new season introduce new content, but it comes with a new update as well, complete with a variety of fixes, improvements, and changes to the game. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, but anticipate a larger file size than most updates as it’s for a brand new season.

“You’ll be getting an update today at around 13:00 GMT but this does not mean you will see new content immediately as the build changes over time,” says Mediatonic of the update. “When you get the update, please don’t be alarmed if you see Season 5 content for a few hours We’ll post out when Season 6 is live.”

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes for Fall Guys Season 6::

Roll Off is BACK!

Fixed players’ jumps failing after ‘tripping’ over platform edges

Fixed spectator mode not automatically panning to Party Members

Fixed players being momentarily pulled back on the Fruit Chute conveyor belt

Fixed Flippers not flipping multiple players on levels such as Tundra Run and Short Circuit

Sparkles Fixed controllers not vibrating during the countdown

Sparkles Fixed Round Over banner’s missing SFX

Sparkles Fixed Crown Rank appearing blank for players in the Main Menu after winning a game

Fixed Main Show loading players into uneven Team Games

Sparkles Fixed audio not changing upon player entering a gravity zone

Sparkles Fixed VFX not appearing after scoring a point in Basketfall

Sparkles Fixed the ‘Ready’ and ‘Not Ready’ colours being inverted for players in a Party

Fixed Squad mates not being highlighted pink in the Fall Feed for some players

Sparkles Fixed the Default Nameplate displaying on players profiles in the Customiser instead of their selected Nameplate

Fixed the Season Progress bar appearing above gameplay occasionally for players

Sparkles Fixed issue where players could ‘play dead’ during tail tag to avoid being grabbed

Fall Guys is available via the PC, PS4, and PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s still no word of when the game will come to mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.