New Fall Guys Toys Are on the Way

Devolver Digital today announced a new partnership with Mediatonic and Moose Toys for a line of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout toys. That includes new figures, collectibles, premium plush, and more. As for why Devolver Digital is announcing this new partnership, despite the fact that Epic Games acquired Fall Guys developer Mediatonic recently, Devolver still holds merchandise licensing rights for the title.

"We are 'fall' off our chairs excited and delighted to partner with Devolver Digital and Mediatonic. We are honored that Moose was chosen to feed the desire of the game’s worldwide fans to have the game brought to life in the form of toys and collectibles," said Joe Smith, Moose Toys' senior director of global marketing, licensed brands, as part of the announcement. "The incredible styling and near-endless selection of iconic outfits and characters will make for fun, innovative toys, collectibles and plush. Moose, Devolver and Mediatonic are committed to delivering outstanding product worthy of any Fall Guys fan’s collection."

You can check out what some of those toys will look like below:

(Photo: Devolver Digital/Moose Toys)

"We're delighted to see Fall Guys come to life in a physical form," said Dave Bailey, Co-Founder of Mediatonic, as part of the same announcement. "​​The inspiration for our bumbling beans actually came from a vinyl toy created by one of our artists, so you can imagine how excited we are to bring Fall Guys from the screen into the realm of collectibles. We're honored that Moose Toys is helping us to create a fantastic range of ​toys​ and we hope our fans will love​ these real-life jelly beans ​just as much as we do.​"

It is currently unclear when, exactly, any of Moose Toys' Fall Guys merchandise will be available. As for the video game itself, Fall Guys Season 4 is now available and Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

