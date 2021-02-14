Fallout New Vegas Trends on Twitter After Bethesda Fans Make the Toughest Decision Ever

It's Saturday night, and Fallout New Vegas is trending on Twitter, and it's because today, digital retailer GOG, presented Bethesda fans with the toughest decision ever. Taking to Twitter, the official account for the retailer asked fans if they could only keep one of the following four games, which would it be: Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, or The Elder Scrolls Oblivion? And as you would expect, this erupted a debate over the four classic RPGs, despite the answer (Oblivion) being obvious.

In turn, this was enough to get Fallout New Vegas to begin trending on Twitter, which in turn created confusion as Fallout fans clicked on the trend expecting to see news of a sequel or something substantial. When they didn't see any of this, they started to tweet about Fallout New Vegas trending for no reason, which only made it trend more, and that's how we get to this article being written.

As for the original question, the most popular answer looks to be Fallout New Vegas, or at least that's what the replies suggest. There's also plenty of shouts for Morrowind, but not many for Oblivion, and even fewer for Fallout 3.