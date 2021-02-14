Fallout New Vegas Trends on Twitter After Bethesda Fans Make the Toughest Decision Ever
It's Saturday night, and Fallout New Vegas is trending on Twitter, and it's because today, digital retailer GOG, presented Bethesda fans with the toughest decision ever. Taking to Twitter, the official account for the retailer asked fans if they could only keep one of the following four games, which would it be: Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind, or The Elder Scrolls Oblivion? And as you would expect, this erupted a debate over the four classic RPGs, despite the answer (Oblivion) being obvious.
In turn, this was enough to get Fallout New Vegas to begin trending on Twitter, which in turn created confusion as Fallout fans clicked on the trend expecting to see news of a sequel or something substantial. When they didn't see any of this, they started to tweet about Fallout New Vegas trending for no reason, which only made it trend more, and that's how we get to this article being written.
As for the original question, the most popular answer looks to be Fallout New Vegas, or at least that's what the replies suggest. There's also plenty of shouts for Morrowind, but not many for Oblivion, and even fewer for Fallout 3.
The Tweet That Started It All
Pick one game.
The remaining three will disappear forever. pic.twitter.com/1NIsMI06VU— GOG.COM (@GOGcom) February 13, 2021
Morrowind
Morrowind— Room Stu37 (@StuartIWalton) February 13, 2021
- No compass icons
- No level scaling
- Some undocumented quests
- Comes with a cool map
- Follow signs and directions to get around
- The main quest tells you do your own thing for a while
- Many guilds and factions
- Kill gods
- Mad elf wizard mushroom towers
More Morrowind
Anyone not picking Morrowind either didn't play it, or went back to it years later. It was a gamechanger if you played it when it came out.— eric. (@not8_bit) February 13, 2021
Fallout New Vegas
Even as it pains me, New Vegas gets to survive. I can recognise that it was pretty much one of the most important and ambitious RPGs of all time. How the story doesn't implode on itself even if you play a raving intelligence 1 cannibal is beyond impressive showing from Obsidian.— Sinesia (@Lurkersous) February 13, 2021
More Fallout New Vegas
New Vegas. I got the game on release day and still go back to it this day. I can't believe this is even a debate pic.twitter.com/fyEqGIZGKI— Sanzo (@SanzoOfficial) February 14, 2021
Fallout 3
Fallout 3 personally, it’s so nostalgic for me over New Vegas! Fallout 3 was just so atmospheric and hopeless in a barren wasteland of the Capital and I’ll never forget exploring the Metro Stations and the DLC was some of the best DLC ever made!— Azure (@AzureEyesMusic) February 13, 2021
More Fallout 3
Fallout 3. Sorry New Vegas fans... I still remember how broken that game was when it released - and I won't forget.
+ Washington DC was way cooler to explore than the 4 buildings at the strip.— Nick930 (@Nick930Gaming) February 14, 2021
Oblivion
As much as I like New Vegas, it is just too unstable and broken to effectively play anymore (mods or otherwise).
Oblivion's Spell-crafting System was one of the best things in Video Games in recent years, and I've yet to see anything that can rival it.— Taylor Kaercher (@TaylorKaercher) February 14, 2021
More Oblivion
Have to go with Oblivion, but damn it's a hard choice. If we're including mods I might say Fallout 3 instead.— Tave (@TheGreatTave) February 13, 2021
Actually, None of Them
Ew. All of them.— Blyatman (@BigBoyOnTheWeb) February 13, 2021
These are the only good Bethesda games.
Morrowind is old
Oblivion is too goofy and Skyrim is way better
And Fallout 4 has better gameplay, story and mechanics. pic.twitter.com/hl0XOPet8R