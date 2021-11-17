Fallout 4 Nearly Had a Vault Inspired by BioShock

Last week saw the release of Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition, and in honor of the occasion, Bethesda’s Todd Howard conducted a Reddit AMA. The session was filled with interesting questions, and Howard took the opportunity to reveal details about some of the company’s upcoming projects, as well as some previous ones. In particular, Howard was asked by Reddit user Inexplicablehaddock about Fallout 4‘s cut underwater vault. Howard revealed that the vault would have been inspired by BioShock, but he did not go into detail about why this element did not make it into the final game.

“Unfortunate cut content. Bioshock style Vault. With massive sentient octopus living outside it,” Howard replied.

Alas, the video game industry is filled with similar stories of content that ended up on the cutting room floor. Sometimes it’s due to a lack of time, sometimes it’s funding, or it could just be that the material wasn’t working, for one reason or another. Howard’s use of the word “unfortunate” would seem to suggest the issue was related to time or budget constraints, rather than a lack of quality compared to the rest of the game. That likely won’t make anyone feel better about the omission, of course! For now, Fallout fans will just have to wonder about what might have been.

Fortunately, that AMA also contained some good news for Fallout fans! One Reddit user asked Howard about the Fallout TV series in the works from Amazon. The show was announced more than a year ago, with Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy attached. The lack of news surrounding the show could have led some to assume it was quietly canceled, but that is not the case. Howard confirmed to Reddit that the series is still in the works. It seems like fans could be waiting a while before Fallout is streaming, but hopefully it will result in a show that lives up to the quality that fans have come to expect!

