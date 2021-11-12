Fallout TV Show Still Happening, According to Todd Howard

It’s been more than a year since Bethesda and Amazon announced a TV series based on the Fallout games, so some fans could be forgiven for thinking that it might have been quietly cancelled. Fortunately, that is not the case, as Bethesda’s Todd Howard has confirmed that the show is still in development! Howard was asked about Fallout during a Reddit Q&A celebrating the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition. While Howard had little to say about the project, fans of the games should be happy to hear that the show hasn’t been given the axe!

“Moving ahead. Really excited to be working with Jonah, Lisa, and Amazon on it,” Howard wrote on Reddit.

Howard is referring to Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of HBO’s Westworld. The two have been attached to the project since it was announced in July 2020, so it seems that not much has changed, since. In this case, it seems like a case of “no news is good news!” Hopefully Bethesda and Amazon will have some more information to reveal in the coming months.

While video game adaptations have historically been a mixed bag, they’re in a bit of a renaissance, at the moment. Adaptations such as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have proven that Hollywood can find success by sticking closely to the source material. This month will see the release of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, while next year will see Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeding into theaters. Halo and The Last of Us are both getting TV shows in 2022, while Mario will get an animated theatrical release from Illumination and Universal.

Given all the attention video games are getting from Hollywood, it makes perfect sense that Fallout remains a priority for Amazon. Unfortunately, it’s hard to say which game (or games) the Fallout series might follow, or if the show will offer a new storyline using the concepts and themes from the games. For now, fans can just take comfort knowing that it’s still happening!

