Fallout 4 Mod Is Practically Battle Royale, But With Behemoths

With the tantalizing Fallout 76 teaser out of the way (and hello to the million of questions it has given us), the waiting game officially begins. We’ll get our full reveal for the upcoming game next week but until then, we still have Fallout 4 to tide us over. For those like me who have played through the game a million times already, a new challenge may be appreciated. This mod might also be the closest thing we get to Fallout: Battle Royale, because these behemoths mean business.

The latest mod to “switch things up a bit” comes from creator GenghisKhanX over on Nexus Mods. Appropriately called Spawn Grenade, the mod drops 50 enemies into a small space effectively making it an all out brawl for survival. The recipe for the Spawn Grenade can be crafted at any chem station and will create up to 50 subjects ranging from Radroaches, to Behemoths:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Animals – Bloatfly, Bloodbug, Dog, Mirelurk, Molerat, Radroach, Radstag.



Robots – Assaultron, Mr. Gutsy, Mr. Handy, Protectron, Sentry Bot



Enemies – Feral Ghoul, Glowing One, Raider, Supermutant, Synth



Gangs – Brotherhood, Brotherhood Power Armor, Children of Atom, Scavenger, Gunner, Triggermen



Monsters – Deathclaw, Behemoth, Mirelurk Queen, Radscorpion, Stingwing

The creator also added, “Spawns are pulled from their respective leveled character lists, so at L100 you can easily get 50 Albino Deathclaws (see picture).Also, if they are opposing factions, they will fight each other (e.g. Brotherhood vs. Ferals).”

It’s pretty cool, and does make for an interesting experience for those that just want to watch the Wasteland burn. You can even check out the mod in action with the video at the top of the article.

To see more about this, including how to download it yourself, mod, check out Genghis’s official Nexus Mods listing here. You can also check out the other fantastic projects they’ve come up with, including their “Makeshift Molotovs” mod (which is a personal favourite).

Like Fallout? Like mods? Well, hey there! Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy, you can see how much of a fangirl about this sort of thing I really am and we can talk mods together!

