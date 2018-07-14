Fallout 4 Northern Springs Mod Brings Winter to the Wasteland, New Areas and Ghosts

We’re always on the lookout for solid mods and with the recent announcement of Fallout 76, we’ve definitely got this franchise on the brain. While the new title still has a little bit to go before release, Fallout 4 is there and ready to be enjoyed. For those that are sick of the hot, sweaty Summer months – we’ve got just the mod for you.

The Northern Springs mod by creator ‘Jsraphneic’ aims to bring Winter to the wasteland, but it’s much more than simple snow on the ground. This is a new land DLC, and the mod’s creator boasts that it’s much bigger than that of both the Far Harbor and Nuka World DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the mod’s official description, “Northern Springs is an upcoming Fallout 4 Mod for the PC & possibly the XBox One. It introduces a whole new worldspace that expands beyond the Commonwealth into the deep forests of Northern Massachusetts. Adds, several new location settlements, factions, weapons, quests and much more!”

Interested? This is what you have to look forward to:

Over 25 quests Radiant quests also work

4 jobs to choose from Cage fighter Deathclaw fighter Book collector Bounty hunter

4 new followers Fully voiced and functional

3 new settlements Waker’s Creek Helen’s Farm Weskan Farm

2 playerhomes

“Tons” of new locations

Random ghost spotting

New weapons

New armor

New set of enemies

The creator reiterated that this is meant to be “true DLC” and not just a simple reskin. The NPCs, as previously noted, are fully voiced to add a completely new layer of immsersion within the Bethesda title. It’s not Fallout 5, but it’s just as good as getting an official DLC.

What are your thoughts on the latest mod? Interested in going ghost hunting in the snow? How about meeting even more companions? Sound off with your thoughts on this latest mod in the comment section below! And if you’ve got any games you’ve got a request for mod recommendations, feel free to hit up the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – recommendations galore!

To download this particular mod, go here.