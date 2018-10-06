‘Fallout 4: New Vegas’ Team Shows Off Even More In-Game Billboards

With the beta for Fallout 76 just around the corner, many RPG fans have a lot more Fallout on their brain than usual. Luckily, there are some amazing fan projects out there that help pass the time and many of them with Bethesda’s blessing. One of these projects is the total conversion mod that brings Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4 and the team behind this venture have just provided an update on progress as far as audio, visual, and 2D work goes.

“For this week’s Featured Content Friday, we wanted to showcase a little more work from our 2d artists,” began the team’s latest blog post on their Facebook page. “As mentioned in our previous devlog, Team F4NV has hit a team where our 2d team has reached capacity for the most part, and is quickly getting to a point where most, if not all, 2d assets needed for the game will soon be finished!”

They added, “For today’s showcase, check out the work on a few of the remaining billboards made for F4NV! Featuring the work of project contributors Charlie Wilcher, Wanamingo, and Bruno Sathler!“

For those that might be new to this project, the team has been working hard on this project for years now working side by side with fans and Bethesda themselves to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered! This is a project that we are very passionate about as well and we absolutely love all of the amazing updates from the team.

The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and you can learn even more by visiting their official website linked below!

To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

