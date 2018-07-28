Fallout 4: New Vegas Devs Share First Look at Redesigned Weapons

Fallout 4: New Vegas is an impassioned fan project that brings the best of New Vegas into the world of Fallout 4. It’s so impressive, in fact, that Bethesda themselves have given this team their seal of approval. While this team of dedicated fans continue to make progress until completion, they’ve taken the time to provide a few new images for fans to feast their eyes on in order to show off some of the tweaks they are making to the in-game weapons, namely the 10mm SMG.

The team took to their social media page to provide a small little update to tide fans over until next week. This Feature Friday shows off the incredible detailing of the gun itself and how it will look in the final product when this ambitious fan project finally opens up fully to the public.

Stating in their post, “Unlike Fallout 4, which was focused mostly on the 1920’s-era Thompson, New Vegas is home to a number of different SMGs of varying calibers and features. Among the weapons absent from Fallout 4 is the 10mm SMG, a staple of previous Fallout games (and a frequent matter for concern if Ian was behind you and somehow found one in his hands.)

By 3d asset team member Syn is this gorgeous reinterpretation of this franchise-favorite!”

A small update, sure, but pretty awesome and makes the coming mod even more real! The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and you can learn even more by visiting their official website linked below!

That’s all for this week’s Featured Content Friday! To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

