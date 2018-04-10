Fallout 4: New Vegas Shows Off New HUD Video

The Fallout 4: New Vegas fan project is one of the more impressive projects in the works to date. Still with the greenlight from Bethesda, the team of passionate fans continue to work hard on getting this fully up and running for fans to enjoy.

Bringing what fans loved about Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4, many assumed that it would be still using the latest title’s HUD. Apparently, we were mistaken and the crew uploaded a new video showing off the usable HUD that will be seen throughout this project. At first, there were plans to build their own HUD to work alongside Fallout 4’s, but that changed recently as outlined below:

“For much of Fallout 4: New Vegas’s development, we had been operating under the assumption that we’d be working with the stock Fallout 4 HUD. Given the amount of effort needed to change it over to something more in-line with the Fallout 3/NV version of the HUD, we had initially thought that resources would be better spent elsewhere than on replacing something that worked just fine. While Team F4NV is rather large, we still have to be mindful of careful prioritization of tasks, and of tasks that could result in the over-extension of Team F4NV’s efforts.

Given all of this, we had been happy to keep the Fallout 4 HUD and just build our new HUD elements to work alongside it in a manner that matched up perfectly.

This, however, has changed over the last couple of days.

Scripting team member Bwones came out of nowhere with this fully-functional prototype for a Fallout 3/NV styled HUD. While still in a very early stage developmentally, this potentially means a massive shift for us, allowing us to bring back the more sparse, New Vegas styled HUD. The short preview we have here, while bare-bones, shows an insane amount of promise, and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to implement it alongside our core F4NV build in some manner in the near future.”

It’s good to see live progress like this from the crew behind F4NV, though we know it will still be a long time before it will be open to the public. During a little mixup that the team clarified to me personally, even a beta is still not in the cards any time soon. For now, we have to content ourselves with these amazing progress updates while they work hard to make sure it’s perfect!

Interested in supporting this team? Please check out their website right here to do just that and see what positions they are still looking to fill.