Fallout 4 Mod Brings New Vegas Back to Life

Since its release, Fallout: New Vegas has become a beloved title among fans of the franchise, setting the bar for the rest of Obsidian’s Fallout games. Now, with an upcoming mod in development thanks to a dedicated team of fans, it seems as though some version of Fallout 4: New Vegas will indeed be a thing, unofficially.

While the mod is still in its very early stages, the team behind it has been sharing updates on development and other details like the music over on YouTube. The modders have released images and a look at the gameplay recently, the latter of which you can check out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team is using the Fallout 4 Creation Engine to work on the mod, and recently took to the project’s blog to share more details. “[O]ur level design team … continues to work away at the starting areas of Fallout: New Vegas in and around Goodsprings,” the team wrote. “We’re quickly approaching a point where we hope to start showing off some very cool stuff – we’ve hit a phase in development where it feels like each passing day the Mojave Wasteland becomes more and more alive, and we’re really excited to begin sharing this!”

They also noted that it will take time to build and utilize all of the mod’s assets before its debut. “While F4NV will require a massive number of assets to truly recreate our vision of Fallout: New Vegas, the amount of content we see coming out day-by-day really makes our goal feel a lot more surmountable.”

Anyone wishing to keep up with the mod can follow along on the team’s blog, or follow them on Twitter for updates.