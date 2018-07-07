Fallout 4: New Vegas Team Discusses the More Industrial Side of the Wasteland

The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and their latest update is no different.

The F4NV team took to their weekly Devlog update to talk about the more industrial side of the wasteland while also providing a sneak peek at New Vegas Steel and what that means for this project!

“As work continues on the worldspace,” began the latest update “our outward expansion has started hitting locations further afield of our starting point with each passing day, and so some of the more industrial locations of New Vegas have become the focus of our LD team’s efforts.”

“With much of the pre-war industry and know-how destroyed with the Great War, production of raw materials like good-quality steel alloys is a difficult task.

While the average wastelander may be able to produce a small quantity of low-quality pot metal with a cobbled-together crucible, these metals are only suitable for simple constructions and the improvised weapons of Raiders. Advanced alloys like the corrosion resistant ones produced prior to the war are highly sought after, with their value increasing as the NCR continues to grow their influence in the east, and their infrastructure continues to build in the west. The formulas for these alloys, allowing for high-load and and high temperature applications, have almost been entirely lost to the ravages of time and war.”

And now, for the inside look. Four new images have been shared to show off New Vegas Steel, which the team explained as “an automated factory in the heart of Fiend territory that still bears the spark of knowledge held by the mechanical guardians of old world industry!” Check them out below:

That’s all for this week’s update! To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their official website right here!

