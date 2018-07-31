Latest Fallout 4: New Vegas Update Takes Fans Deeper Into Their Vision

Another week, another developer update from the incredibly passionate team behind Fallout 4: New Vegas. This ambitious fan project brings the best of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas into the world of Fallout 4. This feat is so impressive that even Bethesda themselves have put their full support behind this team of creative fans. Now, we’re learning even more about the project as it inches closer and closer to completion and this week is all about how the melding of New Vegas and Fallout 4 is coming along with all of the teams.

The great news is that progress seems to be steady and though there have been a few hiccups along the way, everything – for the most part – is running smoothly. This week’s devlog begins by talking about what the Level Design team has been up to. “Development in the Level Design team has been focused but steady, with work being directed mostly on minor locations and the detailing needed for them. Places like the shacks we showcased a week ago, and other smaller one-off locations found throughout the wasteland that have little importance to the overall plot have seen the bulk of this focus, which has allowed us to further populate the wasteland with points of interest.”

They added, “The presence of these locations will aid in better structuring potential locations for random encounters, and also let us see where there may be gaps in the world that would benefit from the addition of new points of interest. Given the expansion of our worldspace, this is key to ensuring our version of the Mojave Wasteland remains an interesting location to explore. Alongside this was work to get new art assets for interiors tweaked and ready to go – as things occasionally look somewhat different in-game than they do when first worked on by an artist, a bit of iteration can go a long way towards polishing and tweaking things so that they look perfect in-game.”

The 3D team is busier than ever with their continued work on new assets, “Focus has continued to be placed on worldspace assets, with additional work on weapons carrying on alongside. It’s been fantastic to see the positive response the 10mm SMG has garnered, and it’s always great to see the feedback and excitement many of you have chosen to share with us. Rest assured we have more fantastic work from the 3d team to showcase in the coming weeks, so stay tuned from that.”

The team ended their latest update by describing the work of the scripting team and how their latest progress report is coming along, “Our scripting team has continued on the polishing and tweaking process on the completed core systems for F4NV. Now that many of these systems are in a mostly-functional state, the hard work of making them user-friendly and fun to work with has begun. With the differences between the various systems from Fallout 4 that we’ve retained and the systems from Fallout: New Vegas that we’ve restored, bringing a healthy balance and natural-feeling implementation to these systems is key. When possible, we aim for as cohesive and immersive an experience as possible with F4NV. As a result, tweaking and adjusting systems to ensure that they feel like they’re a core, intuitive part of the game experience is a huge part of our development process. This iterative process has been allowing us to make fantastic headway with our work on F4NV’s main game systems, and we hope soon to be able to share some of what we have with you!”

That's all for this week's Devlog update!