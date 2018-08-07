Fallout 4: New Vegas Devs Open Up About Questing

The team behind the incredible total conversion mod Fallout 4: New Vegas continue to make amazing progress on their impressive project, each week filling in fans on the journey to completion. This ambitious fan-driven project brings the best of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas into the massive world of Fallout 4. But we’re not the only ones impressed, Bethesda themselves have backed this project!

Now that it’s a new week, it’s time for another weekly dev update and this time the team discusses the challenges of questing, overall level design, and much more.

“First up is the work from our Level Design team,” began their latest developer update. “Efforts over the last week were directed towards southern regions of the world map, with implementation of new assets helping to flesh out a second pass on some key locations. Alongside this, an additional polish pass was made on those locations that were worked on, so as to help keep a consistent level of detail in areas that have been worked on going forwards.”

But this project is a total rework and the Fallout games are anything but small. Because of that, there have been a few hiccups along the way regarding in-game quest lines. “Work from our questing team has been continuing steadily as well over the last week. Given that quests in F4NV are being remade entirely from scratch in the new engine, we’ve been granted an opportunity to polish everything up and give all of our content a focused quality assurance pass.”

“As a result, efforts are currently being focused on ensuring everything is as well-polished as possible. With the complex nature of the quests in Fallout: New Vegas, as well as the numerous branches and faction interactions, taking our time to make sure everything works out of the box without issues is very important to the project’s overall goals.”

They also talked about the brief sneak peek they gave earlier this month about the framework. Discussing the restorative efforts the creative team are putting forth to get this project to completion, there is a lot to be proud of.

