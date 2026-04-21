Cult Classic N64 Game Teased to Return With New Release

A cult-classic Nintendo 64 game that released all the way back in 1998 has been teased to return in the future. Over the past few years, we’ve started to see a sizable increase in remasters and remakes of games from the N64 era. Titles like GoldenEye 007, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, DOOM 64, Super Mario 64, Glover, and Gex: Enter the Gecko have been re-released in some capacity, while countless others have become available through Nintendo’s Switch Online service. Now, another N64 game seems poised to join this group, although details are still sparse.

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As of this week, developer Argonaut Games indicated that it’s looking to revive Buck Bumble. Released on the N64 in November 1998, Buck Bumble is a third-person shooter that puts players in control of the titular cyborg bee, Buck Bumble. The game, which was published by Ubisoft, would task players with flying and shooting their way across a variety of different levels and doing battle with other mutated bugs. Despite not receiving stellar reviews, Buck Bumble has continued to remain alive in the minds of many N64 fans, primarily thanks to its catchy and iconic title theme.

Currently, Argonaut Games hasn’t outright announced that a new version of Buck Bumble is on the way, but it has pretty blatantly teased that something is happening with the game. In a post on its social channels, Argonaut encouraged fans to follow the company for future news and announcements that will be related to Buck Bumble. While this tease could be related to something else entirely, a new port of Buck Bumble for modern platforms would make the most sense.

Right about now Buck Bumble is officially your new wholesome 4/20 mascot, and we will not be taking further questions …at this time. But stay tuned and BEE sure to follow us for forthcoming news and announcements! 👀🐝 #BuckBumble pic.twitter.com/G66wF0waF5 — Argonaut Games (@ArgonautGames_) April 20, 2026

In recent years, Argonaut’s most notable endeavor has been publishing a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos on current-gen platforms. With this remaster having launched last year, there’s a good chance that Argonaut has since shifted its attention to Buck Bumble and plans to give the N64 game the same treatment that was seen with Croc. Assuming that this is true, a potential remaster of Buck Bumble would likely come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

With nothing official still having been announced about Buck Bumble, there’s always the possibility that Argonaut could be looking to do something else entirely with the game. Because of this, whenever we learn more directly from Argonaut, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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