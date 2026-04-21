PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Losing 8 PS5 and PS4 Games in May 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers should prepare themselves to lose eight games on the service in May 2026. As of today, the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog for the month of April 2026 have rolled out. This slate is notably headlined by the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, The Casting of Frank Stone, and Wild Arms 4. And while PS Plus members might be diving in to play these new games, the clock is now ticking on some titles that have been on the platform for quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealed on the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus that’s seen on PS5 consoles, Sony outlined the next wave of games that will be vanishing from the service in May. Likely the most noteworthy title that’s on its way out is that of Control: Ultimate Edition, which is the PS5 version of Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed action game. Other standouts are a pair of entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology and the PS5 and PS4 editions of the indie soulslike, Mortal Shell.

Here’s the full lineup of PS Plus games exiting the platform in May:

MotoGP 25

Sand Land

Soul Hackers 2

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

When Will These PS Plus Games Be Gone for Good?

Per usual, these PS Plus games will be removed from the Game Catalog on the same date that PlayStation adds its next wave of titles to the service. In May, this date will happen to fall on May 19th, which gives PS Plus users a bit less than a month to play any of these games. As for the new additions to the Game Catalog for May, PlayStation has yet to announce this lineup and won’t do so for a few more weeks.

If you’re considering playing any of these games for yourself before they’re absent from PS Plus, Control: Ultimate Edition is the one you should dedicate your time to. Not only is it easily the best game of the bunch out of this group, but its sequel, Control Resonant, is slated to launch at some point later in 2026. As such, whether you’ve played Control before or you’re simply interested in it with Resonant now on the horizon, it’s definitely worth giving a look on PS Plus while it’s still available.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!