EA Sports College Football 25 Officially Reveals Release Date and Covers

After over a decade of waiting, fans of college football are finally getting a new game in developer Electronic Arts' long-running series later this year. While the developers have changed the name from NCAA Football to College Football 25, the aim remains the same: create the most realistic virtual football game possible. Last week, the deluxe edition cover for EA Sports College Football 25 leaked via the PlayStation Store, bumping fan excitement to a fever pitch. Today, the team has officially unveiled the standard and deluxe edition covers, giving fans a look at the cover stars who will usher in a new era with EA Sports College Football 25, while also announcing the game's release date.

EA Sports College Football 25 Release Date

(Photo: EA Sports)

For several weeks, rumors have been circulating that EA Sports College Football 25 would be launching on July 19th. Today's announcement has revealed that those rumors were right on the money. College Football 25 will indeed launch on July 19th. Curiously, the press release only mentions that College Football 25 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, meaning the game may be a next-gen exclusive. That would certainly be an interesting choice from Electronic Arts, though the team should clarify its plans soon.

EA Sports College Football 25 Covers Revealed

As mentioned, the deluxe edition cover for EA Sports College Football 25 was leaked last week. We learned that several players are gracing this edition of the cover, including Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado weapon Travis Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. The official reveal has confirmed this is the cover, while also dropping the standard edition cover.

Somewhat surprisingly, the stand cover for EA Sports College Football 25 doesn't include any new athletes. Instead, the team has chosen to focus on Edwards, Ewers, and Hunter in a close-up shot. Many assumed one of the covers might feature a former college star to play on that nostalgia from the NCAA Football series, but the team is sticking with modern-day college athletes this season.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on July 19th. EA will release further details later this summer.