Dragon Age: Inquisition and All Its DLC Now Free on Epic Games Store

This week's free Epic Games Store game is 2014 Game of the Year winner, Dragon Age: Inquisition. Not are only Epic Games Store users getting the BioWare game for free, but all of its DLC, because the version that has been made free is the Game of the Year edition that comes with all said DLC. As always, this offer is available for one week. Come May 23, it will be replaced with a new free game. Between now and then though, you can claim the game for free, and once claimed, it is yours to keep.

"When the sky opens up and rains down chaos, the world needs heroes," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar. "Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition. You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It's your job to lead them...or fall."

The game's official description adds: "You're not just deciding who to send into which battle in Inquisition; you're making important decisions that shape the future of Thedas. Each choice carries weight, and your actions can lead to a variety of outcomes. Inquisition is a highly personalized journey, where one wrong move could set in motion a series of events that alters the physical aspects of the world itself, making your Thedas – and your heroes – feel truly unique."

If you decide to check out the Game of the Year edition of Dragon Age: Inquisition now that it is free with Epic Games Store, expect to be playing it for a long time. At bare minimum, it will take you 50 hours to just mainline the game. If you throw in side content, you're looking at 100 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need to add another 50 hours to this.